Summerland announces enhancements coming for the iconic Rotary Beach pier

Improvements for local pier

Photo: District of Summerland Summerland's iconic pier at Rotary Beach will be getting some upgrades

Enhancements at Summerland's iconic pier at Rotary Beach have been finalized, thanks to the local Rotary Club raising $200K.

The pier at Gordon Beggs Rotary Beach was reconstructed and officially reopened to the public in July 2024.

The like-for-like replacement was the first step in revitalizing the space, after the old pier was torn out in 2023 due to safety concerns.

The basic replacement was approved by the District of Summerland thanks to $800,000 in grant funding, and officially reopened to the public in July.

The Rotary Club took on the work of organizing fundraising efforts to add enhancements, running numerous 50/50 draws, a charity golf tournament, a Canadian flag fundraiser, a gala event, pier wood salvage sales and personal donations.

Council started reviewing the plans for upgrades last winter.

The next phase of enhancements will include:

Five benches to sit and enjoy

Installation of a slide with support braces and a hand water pump

Addition of a ship’s ladder (stairs) and railing at the end of the pier

New electrical conduit and lighting down both sides of the pier

Five protective buoys around the end of the pier to safeguard swimmers from motorized watercraft

A lifesaving device installed at the end of the pier

"These improvements will make the pier safer, more fun, and more accessible for everyone," the district said in their announcement.

Access to the pier may be restricted while construction takes place, starting now through to the end of November.