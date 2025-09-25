Summerland News

Summerland man brings home Hollywood film award for work as a prop master

Local gets Hollywood award

Photo: Dean Goodine Dean Goodine recently won an award for property mastering "Heretic" at the second annual PMG MacGuffin Awards.

A Summerland man with decades of experience in film and television industry took home a big award earlier this month.

Dean Goodine won the award for Property Mastering "Heretic" in the Contemporary Feature Film Category, after being nominated by the Property Masters Guild (PMG) in Los Angeles.

Heretic, which stars Hugh Grant, is an American psychological horror film.

Goodine had received nominations as Property Master for 'Heretic' and as a co-Property Master on Season 1 of 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' for the second annual PMG MacGuffin Awards.

The MacGuffin Awards honour "excellence among Property Masters and their teams in film, television, and commercials."

Nominees are voted in by prop masters from around the world, which Goodine says he sees as a real honour. Goodine spent a good part of his career in Alberta and British Columbia from 1986 to 2019 as a prop master.

The Awards were at Paramount Pictures Studio Lot on Sept. 13.

Goodine told Castanet he was so surprised by his win that he did not have a speech prepared, but did "a good job winging it."

Academy Award Nominee Virginia Madsen presented him with the award.

"As she handed it to me I said 'it is a long way from "Crossfire Trail,' a western she and I did with Tom Selleck. She broke out into a huge smile and gave me a big hug," Goodine said.

"It was a wonderful night."

The award win follows his recent discovery that his book on his work with film props was added to the Academy Library.

Goodine returns back to Vancouver after the awards, working on the third season of Percy Jackson.