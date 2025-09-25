Summerland council gives green light to new Peach Orchard Beach Park playground
Playground design finalized
Summerland council approved the final design for a brand-new children’s playground at Peach Orchard Park this week, which will include slides, towers and a zip line.
At the start of September, Canadian Recreation Solutions' playground specialist Ken Schamp presented council with two design options, along with colour schemes.
Council voted towards the first option, which includes a separate sandcastle structure for the smaller kids, a larger senior structure, a number of different accessible play features, a new edge rock wall climber, spiral tunnel slides and more.
They unanimously decided to bring in the zip line to the design, which is seen in the finalized design.
The district shared on Wednesday that the playground is scheduled to be installed during the spring of next year.
"It will replace the existing playground, which has exceeded its lifespan, in line with the district’s strategic plans," they added.
