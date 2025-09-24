Summerland News

Summerland family in feud with neighbouring mushroom farm ordered to cut down on civil suits

Locals' legal fight cut down

Photo: Brad Besler Brad and Darren Besler back in 2021

A civil claim filed by a Summerland family well-known for their litigious activities will need to do another round of major rewrites, after a BC Supreme Court Judge axed a number of their claims.

According to the Supreme Court decision published last Wednesday, Vicki Besler, Brad Besler, and Darren Besler had their civil claim — which was originally filed in 2019 — slashed.

Justice Briana Hardwick ruled that several pleadings were to be struck out in whole or in part from the Beslers’ fourth amended claim, which sat at 55 pages long.

The court battle started when Brad and Darren were upset with their neighbouring farm putting up buildings within the property setbacks, which were later deemed legal via an after-the-fact variance by the District of Summerland in June 2019.

Lawsuits between the two neighbours also began during that time period and have continued with growing additions.

Brad and Darren were originally found guilty of mischief in Oct. 2021 after facing criminal harassment charges for alleged various acts of intimidation, mischief, threats and vandalism.

At the time, Judge Michelle Daneliuk urged them to move on.

That guilty decision was overturned after an appeal in March 2022, fully acquitting both brothers.

Brad claimed last April that Clausen was liable for malicious prosecution based on their statements to the RCMP related to the prior criminal action, filing another lawsuit against him and seven other parties.

Brad has also filed suits against the local RCMP, the mayor, and against the District of Summerland's CAO.

Back at the end of July, the district shared that they have spent more than $361,000 in their responses to Brad’s legal actions and freedom of information inquiries over the past six years.

As they are colloquially known, FOI requests are the right of every Canadian under the Access to Information Act to ask for records under the control of government institutions, including correspondence such as emails.

This was following the BC Supreme Court decision, which dismissed a petition for judicial review filed against the municipality by local residents Bradley and Vicki Besler and awarded them costs.

The district said they are actively defending itself in five other legal challenges filed by Brad, who acts as a self-represented litigant.

Hardwick wrote last week that with this lawsuit, which initially commenced almost six years ago, “the Primary Action has yet to reach the examination for discovery stage of the litigation,” due to the number of filings and revisions.

She ruled that with Besler's new pleading, the "Third Amended Notice of Civil Claim", can't exceed 20 pages in length and must be filed by Dec. 15, 2025.

Hardwick recommended for the Beslers to obtain “some legal advice about drafting pleadings,” given that past orders to amend their claims have not resulted in them being trimmed enough.

In their new filing, the Beslers cannot include any claim in regards to negligence, gross negligence, conspiracy, intentional infliction of mental distress or asserting a claim to undue hardship.

Hardwick said that many of their facts were “woefully inadequate to support a claim.”

However, Hardwick said the deficiencies with the claims in regards to the tort of harassment, negligence against the district and for malfeasance in public office can potentially be "cured by amendments." They are allowed to address those.

No new causes of action will be permitted.

None of the allegations in the latest lawsuit have been proven in court, and all named parties have a right to respond with countersuits should they choose to do so.