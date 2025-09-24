274695
Summerland News  

Penticton Walmart parking lot drug dealer facing trial for more drug-related charges

Dealer faces more charges

Casey Richardson - Sep 24, 2025 / 11:55 am | Story: 574197

A convicted Penticton drug dealer will be back in court soon to stand trial for drug trafficking and weapon possession charges, after his preliminary inquiry on Wednesday.

Elkena Knauff, born in 1985, is facing four charges related to an incident in Summerland from last summer, including possessing a firearm without a licence or registration, occupying a vehicle with a firearm, and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Knauff has previously been found guilty of selling illegal drugs in the Penticton Walmart parking lot in 2017 following a lengthy trial.

Knauff appeared by video from a corrections facility and remains in custody.

Through the preliminary inquiry on Wednesday, Judge Lynette Jung ruled that there was adequate evidence for the case to proceed to a trial.

Evidence presented at the hearing cannot be published due to a standard court-ordered publication ban.

Knauff will be back in BC Supreme Court in Penticton on Oct. 27 fo fix a date for trial.

More Summerland News

