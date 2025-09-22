Summerland News

BC agriculture minister visits Summerland winery

Photo: Ron Kubek BC Minister of Agriculture and Food, Lana Popham and Lightning Rock owner Ron Kubek.

The sometimes outspoken owner of a Summerland winery had praise for a provincial cabinet minister who stopped by his vineyard last week.

Ron Kubek of Lightning Rock Winery said Agriculture and Food Minister Lana Popham toured replanted vineyards, picked grapes and “engaged in thoughtful discussions” about the future of grape farming and BC Wine.

“We found Minister Popham to be fully engaged and genuinely committed to understanding the challenges we face,” said Kubek. “She takes her role as Minister of Agriculture seriously and has demonstrated that she truly cares about BC farmers. We are hopeful she can take this message back to Cabinet — and to the Treasury Board — to ensure policies support growth, not punish survival.”

Kubek has made headlines in recent months for criticizing politicians for not doing enough to bring down interprovincial trade barriers. He accused Prime Minister Mark Carney of having his "elbows down” when it came to the barriers BC wine makers face in selling their products in other provinces, and for not doing enough to fight harmful U.S. tariffs.

The Lightning Rock owner even launched his own three-week advertising campaign in Ontario, with the intention of attracting a new client base for caseload shipments. By pushing ahead into a market where the regulations are murky, Lightning Rock hopes to pressure governments to speed up the change that's been promised.

Kubek said his discussion with Popham focused on critical issues, including:

The need to fix the Olympic Average markup formula, which currently punishes small wineries for trying to grow and survive after the 2024 crop disaster.

How to rework and redesign the "Replant Program" to ensure it helps smaller, family-owned wineries, not just the largest producers.

Opportunities to provide greater access to BC wines and other made-in-BC beverages across the province, supporting farmers, jobs, and rural communities.

The grape harvest is underway at many vineyards across the Okanagan after a disappointing 2024, when many had little to no grapes to pick after a devastating winter cold snap.