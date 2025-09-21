Summerland News

Summerland rescue looking for volunteers to help get rescued cats into new homes

Help get saved cats adopted

Casey Richardson

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland has its hands full with constant kittens, cats, and other furry friends in need of care and, eventually, forever homes.

President Lori Huot-Stewart said just the other week, they found a tiny kitten in someone's backyard. The kitten was mp, lethargic, and needed to be rushed to the vet.

"We had to get him some fluids. We did discover that he does have a seeing problem, but we're not quite sure to the extent," she said.

"Just a couple of days later, we get another call. Here's a cat that's in a duffel bag. We have no idea. So we get this little, tiny baby that's dropped off."

The rescue decided to name these two Bart and Homer.

"Both of these kittens, they're going to require, obviously, the normal care, but I also have an adoption program that we need to facilitate, and the more cats that we bring in, we definitely are facilitating a larger motion of adoptions."

Huot-Stewart said she is hoping there are others interested in joining their team to help them get candidates like Homer and Bart adopted.

If you are interested, email [email protected] attention adoptions.