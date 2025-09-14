Summerland News

Three cuddly orange cats of the week available for adoption through Summerland rescue

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland has three cats of the week that are all ready for adoption.

Meet Mimi, Mango and Apricot, adorable orange cats with lots of love to give in their forever homes.

Critteraid President Lori Huot-Stewart said Mimi is a gentle, sweet orange mama who she describes as "simply just a sunbeam wrapped in fur."

"She is the queen of Cuddles, and she is extremely well-mannered," she said.

Mango and Apricot are a little standoffish at the moment, but Huot-Stewart said the rescue has only had them for a very short period of time.

"It hasn't taken them very long to start to acclimate, but they are super sweet."

If you're interested in meeting one or all of the cats, send Critteraid an email at [email protected] to arrange your appointment.