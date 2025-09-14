Summerland News

Second annual Barker Invitational golf tournament supporting Summerland baseball dreams

Swing a club, help Field 96

Barker Invitational will be hosting its second annual charity golf tournament to help the Summerland community get their baseball field and honour a local player.

The tournament, which will take place on Oct. 4 at the Fairview Mountain Golf Course, will support the Field 96 project.

Proceeds from this event will help Summerland Minor Baseball and the Taylor family repair the outdated ball field and contribute to the memory of local player Hendriks Taylor.

Last year's event raised over $13,000.

The restoration of a local baseball field has been spearheaded by husband and wife fundraising team Jeff and Melissa Taylor.

In May, the Summerland Minor Baseball Association found out that the Toronto Blue Jays Field of Dreams grant officially awarded them $185,000.

To honour their middle son, the parents are looking to rename "Field 2" to Field 96, named after Hendriks' jersey number, but otherwise keep the name Living Memorial Park.

Their fundraiser, which has a goal of $750,000, would go towards completely renovating the field and surrounding area, including adding new lighting, grandstands, batting cages, redoing the field, adding new fencing, and new bases and upgrading the bathrooms, which have fallen into disrepair.

The Toronto Blue Jays Field Of Dreams grant provides funding to design, refurbish and build local baseball diamonds in communities across the country.

Come help the fundraising efforts by teeing off with Barker Development in October.

For those who don’t golf but would still like to support the cause, there are online 50/50 raffle tickets here. The raffle will be drawn on Oct. 4th at 2 p.m.

"The Field 96 project is $240K away from their fundraising goal, with hopes to raise the remaining funds before year's end," the team shared.

Tickets for the tournament can be found online here.