Summerland museum shows off history a Gladiola Farm from 1953

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society Gladiola Farm located in Trout Creek back in 1953

Ahead of Summerland's Fall Fair on Saturday, the Summerland Museum & Archives Society showed off some historic agricultural roots, heading back to 1953.

"Not only is our town known for its amazing fruit, but Summerland also has a history of cultivating exceptional flowers," the museum said in their post.

"These photos from c1953 show Lee McLaughlin's Gladiola Farm, and Lee himself, proudly holding one of his exquisite flowers."

Located in Trout Creek, the blossoms can be seen in the foreground, with Giant's Head Mountain as a backdrop.

"The McLaughlin Farm wasn't the only gladiola farm in Summerland, though. In the 1940s and 1950s, Ernie Bennett became world famous for his prize-winning gladioli. The Bennetts' gladiola fields were located on Paradise Flats overlooking Peach Valley," the museum added.

"I wonder if we'll see any prize-winning gladioli at the Fall Summerland Fall Fair this year."

The fall fair runs on Saturday, Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Museum and Arts Centre Park, Ryga Centre, Wharton Street., and Summerland Library along Main Street.

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shares photos and information from their archives every week for Throwback Thursday on their social media, which can be found online here.