District of Summerland welcomes in new water tender

Summerland Fire Department welcomes in new water tender

The District of Summerland showed off a new water tender on Tuesday, an exciting addition to the fire departments protection services that arrived in July.

"Our previous water tender, built in 1999, served faithfully for over 20 years. After decades of service, age-related issues made replacement necessary," the district said.

"The new water tender provides enhanced performance, reliability and safety, allowing firefighters to respond faster and more effectively during emergencies."

Since the truck the district purchased was a demonstration model, they said they were able to save more than $80,000 on it.

The $700,000 cost was budgeted in the 2025 General Capital Fund, and the district ended up spending $618,598.

"This smart investment ensures the Summerland Fire Department can continue protecting our community with modern, reliable equipment."