District of Summerland hosting 1 day recycling depot

Photo: File photo A pop-up recycling depot day in Peachland

Grab your old recycling bag and head down to the Summerland Arena Recycling Compound next weekend for the one-day recycling depot.

The District of Summerland is offering locals the chance to unload some items and keep them out of the dump.

Items that are being accepted include glass jars, foam packaging, plastic bags, flexible plastics, residential batteries, lightbulbs, electronics and small appliances.

Paint, used oil, pesticides, flammable materials and scrap metal are not accepted, and residents are asked to take these to the landfill for free recycling.

Staff will be on-site to help sort and answer recycling questions.

The depot runs on Saturday, Sept. 20, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.