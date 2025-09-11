Summerland council looks at add zip line to Peach Orchard Beach Park playground

Photo: District of Summerland Mock up of the playground design for Summerland

After reviewing over two playground design options for Peach Orchard Beach Park on Tuesday, Summerland council decided they wanted to go a bit bigger for this park's revamp.

During the afternoon meeting, Canadian Recreation Solutions' playground specialist Ken Schamp presented two design options, along with colour schemes.

These improvement come from previous council approval for the removal and replacement of the playground in the 2018 Parks & Recreation Master Plan and the 2022 Waterfront Concept Plan.

The playground structures and play components are designed for kids ages 3-12 years old, and council wanted options to allow for improved accessibility.

They also requested junior and senior structures, a natural style and colour scheme, possibly using wood or composite wood beams or features, features that mimic beach surroundings and something incorporating a steam train theme.

Funding for the project comes from the District’s General Fund Capital Financial Plan with a budget of $400,000 for the Peach Orchard Park Playground project, spread over fiscal years 2025 ($300,000) and 2026 ($100,000).

The designs were presented to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee at the end of August, with a split result between the two options.

The committee was also split on whether to make a recommendation to council to incorporate the zip line, since it would require other features to be removed to accommodate space and costing to stay within budget.

Council leaned towards the first option, which includes a separate sandcastle structure for the smaller kids, a larger senior structure, a number of different accessible play features, a new edge rock wall climber, a disc swing, two spiral tunnel slides and more.

Coun. Adrienne Betts was the first to ask whether they could add the zip line and take out the multi-use swing.

Schamp explained that it could be done, but some of the design would need to change since space and budget would be impacted.

Coun. Erin Trainer said her family recently tested out zip lines other playgrounds around Southern BC.

"It would be really cool if we could try to incorporate that," she said.

Betts agreed that her children also really enjoy the zip lines at other parks.

In the end council unanimously decided it would work best to take out the train structure and the swing in order to accommodate the zip line.

The downside is that the $10K donation from the Kettle Valley Railway Society may be dropped without the train incorporation.

Council also wanted to see panels replaced in the structure to include some musical amenities.

Moving ahead, staff will work with CRS on the playground design with the first option, including a colour scheme of browns, greens and sand colours.

Staff will proceed with forwarding the updated designs to the province for approval, which will then approve ordering of equipment.

More details on the designs can be seen in the council agenda here.