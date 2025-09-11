South Okanagan Sailing Association gets support from council in dock replacement project

Photo: District of Summerland/SOSA Proposed Dock Placement for SOSA

Eight years after the flooding events of 2017, the South Okanagan Sailing Association is getting closer to replacing their dock that was wiped out.

SOSA presented to Summerland council on Tuesday, asking for a letter of support for grant funding applications.

"SOSA is a non-profit organization and has stated that they will be required to heavily rely on grant funding and fundraising efforts to proceed with the project. SOSA has indicated that the new dock will be accessible to support an adaptive sailing program including investing in adaptive sailboats and instructor training," staff's report to council reads.

A member from SOSA explained that they lost a good chunk of the dock, and have been working with the district, the province and federal government to secure leases to proceed with actual construction of the dock.

The team has no been focused on fundraising for the dock, and has gathered 25 per cent of the cost so far.

The grant SOSA is aiming for will deal with 50 per cent of the cost of the capital improvements.

The district is not being asked to commit any funds for the replacement.

Coun. Adrienne Betts commented that her son been doing sailing over the last number of years and he still doesn't even know what it is to use the dock at the sailing facility.

"I look forward to a successful future for SOSA," she added.

Council unanimously approved to provide the letter of support for the dock replacement project.