Summerland News  

District of Summerland awarded $97K grant from ICBC Road Improvement Program

District awarded $97K grant

Summerland roads will be getting in better shape, thanks to the district receiving a $97,300 grant from the ICBC Road Improvement Program.

Through the 2025/2026 program, the district shared on Monday that Victoria Road South & Dale Meadows Road, Wharton Street & Victoria/Main Intersection and Prairie Valley Road will see updates.

These include:

  • Victoria Road South & Dale Meadows Road – $31,000 -
    • Multi-use pathway, curb extensions, key intersection crosswalks, and a Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon (RRFB).
  • Wharton Street & Victoria/Main Intersection – $29,800 -
    • New sidewalk, raised crosswalks, curb extension, and a raised intersection for safer pedestrian crossings.
  • Prairie Valley Road – $36,500 -
    • Reconstruction to include multi-use paths, new crosswalks, concrete curbs, and barriers to improve sightlines and connect neighbourhoods to the downtown core.

“These projects reflect our commitment to safer, more accessible streets for all transportation users. Maintaining and investing in our infrastructure—especially our road network—remains a top priority for our community. We appreciate ICBC’s continued support in bringing these improvements to life," Mayor Doug Holmes said in the press release.

The update in community infrastructure is thanks to partnerships with ICBC, FortisBC, TELUS, and the Royal Canadian Legion

