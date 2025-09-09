Okanagan vintner ramps up interprovincial trade efforts

Photo: Contributed Lightning Rock Winery owner Ron Kubek.

Done with dealing with seemingly insurmountable barriers to interprovincial wine distribution, one Okanagan vintner is taking matters into his own hands and hoping the powers that be won't fault him.

“Can you imagine California charging 70 per cent on Oregon wines to be sold in their state?” Ron Kubek, owner of Summerland’s Lightning Rock Winery, said about the situation he's facing.

“Or can you imagine Burgundy blocking shipments from Bordeaux? Yet, here, in Canada, that’s what happens and everybody’s OK with it.”

That, he said, is why he launched a three-week advertising campaign in Ontario, with the intention of attracting a new client base keen on caseloads of shipments.

Kubek said Ontario and B.C. already signed a Memorandum of Understanding to “work toward” direct-to-consumer shipping and there’s no reason for delay given that the principle of free trade is already in place. This is particularly the case because other provinces are already shipping into B.C.

By pushing ahead into a market where the regulations are murky, Lightning Rock hopes to pressure governments to speed up change that's been promised.

“You know, I had talked to (Premier Doug) Ford's office in in February, who put me in touch with his finance minister, who put me in touch with another person,” he said.

“I thought we had a deal at the end of June, and then the B.C. government got involved, and then they said, ‘well, we're gonna sign an MOU.’ The problem that I have is everybody's already allowed to ship into B.C. we should be allowed to ship into their province.”

Kubek will collect the HST for the wine, and ship it to the appropriate government he said.

Kubek has been a vocal critic of the trade roadblocks getting in the way of his business.

It's not just with Ontario, either. He recently said he believes Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has taken advantage of the distraction of Trump tariffs from south of the border and added the ad valorem tax. It went into effect April 1 on all bottles of wine sold to Alberta consumers. That, he said, is having an adverse effect on his bottom line.

“We’ve seen about a 30 to 50 per cent drop off in orders because of it,” Kubek said in August.

For any bottle that costs between $15 and $20, a five per cent rate is applied; between $20 and $25, a 10 per cent tax is added; any bottle more than $25 will see an additional 15 per cent tax added.

That quickly adds up and offers a disincentive to buy. Ironically, things are going much better with Americans. About 85 per cent of trade with the U.S. remains tariff-free because of CUSMA. Sectoral tariffs, like the 50 per cent duty on steel, aluminum and copper, remain in place.

Wine Growers British Columbia and multiple other groups, including Restaurants Canada and the Alberta Liquor Store Association, have urged the Alberta government to scrap the ad valorem tax.

“It feels particularly punitive in this moment, when we’re trying to encourage people to buy Canadian products. Alberta doesn’t have a wine industry, so it’s really disproportionately impacting BC and Ontario,” said Wine Growers BC CEO Jeff Guignard.