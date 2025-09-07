Summerland rescue searching for home for bonded mom and son cat duo

Casey Richardson

A momma cat and her snuggly son are searching for their forever home to settle into, ready to move on from the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland.

President Lori Huot-Stewart said Birch and Cedar are seriously ready for adoption.

"Have you ever been the last one picked for a sporting team, or the last one in a room that someone seems to talk to? It's kind of uncomfortable, and this is how we feel at adoption events, when all the kittens get scooped up, except for one," she said.

"In Birch's case, we think that it's because we didn't market him, right."

Birch has excellent table manners and also is very eager to please, while his mom Cedar is described as "amazing, loving, caring."

"She would like a human to help give her a moment a peace, to take a bath, help her eat a meal in peace and share some of the parenting responsibility."

If you're interested in meeting Cedar and her son Birch, send Critteraid an email at [email protected] to arrange your appointment.