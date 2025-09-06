Summerland's 10th Annual Ryga Arts ready to shine with words, theatre, and music performances

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society George Ryga, seen here in 1971 with Okanagan Lake in the background.

A multi-day celebration of creativity will be back in Summerland for its tenth year this month.

The Ryga Arts Festival will offer "a medley of words, theatre, and music," with 15 different events from Sept. 17 to 21.

First established in 2016, the festival aimed to "preserve and promote the creative legacy of Summerland resident George Ryga."

Ryga was an internationally known Canadian playwright, novelist and social activist whose goal was to create public awareness of the plight of marginalized people.

He wrote novels and short stories, poetry and song lyrics, and plays for the stage, radio, and the screen.

More information, including a full lineup, and tickets can be found online at rygafest.ca.