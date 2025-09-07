Summerland Museum shares history behind the first school teacher at the start of the 20th century

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society Minnie Smith, pictured here between 1904 and 1908, was Summerland's first school teacher.

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society want to pay homage to "an inspirational lady who played a fundamental role" in establishing local education as kids are back at school.

In this week's throwback, the museum shared details on Summerland's first school teacher.

Minnie Smith, pictured above between 1904 and 1908, was hired on after the school board was founded in 1903.

With J.M. Robinson as chair, J.R. Brown as secretary, and H.C. Atkinson as treasurer, the three board members hired Smith to teach in a newly purpose-built, one-room school.

"Referred to as the 'little red schoolhouse',the school can still be seen on the corner of Solly Road and Latimer Avenue," the museum said in their post.

Smith started working there in 1906 to teaching 43 students ranging from First Primer to High School Entrance.

Born in around 1854/5 in Canada West (now Ontario), Smith followed in her father's footsteps, who was a teacher and Baptist minister.

"While some sources state that Minnie graduated from the University of Toronto, others suggest that she attended McMaster University, becoming one of only three women in its first graduating class in 1894," the museum said.

"Either way, Minnie graduated with a Bachelor of Arts at a time when this was highly unusual for women. The University of Toronto didn't allow women to attend classes or be formally enrolled as students until 1884."

Smith first taught in Ontaio after her graduation. By 1901, she had made the move to Chilliwack, BC.

"Teachers were then paid poorly, often less than unskilled workers, and her pay was on the lower range for teachers at around $50 per month," the museum said.

"To supplement her teaching, Minnie also had a peach orchard in Peachland. Minnie had never married, so she joined her brother, Dr. C.M. Smith, who came to Summerland in 1905, and lived with him until 1908."

According to records from a former student, Mrs. H.C. Whitaker, Smith 'ruled her schoolroom with a rod of iron."

She did not tolerate a "restless or wicked child" and they did not have a chance to misbehave.

"Smith was too strict to allow a chance for such goings-on. There was always the threat of being kept in at recess or the strap being waved over their heads",

Whitaker did say that even with her intense teaching, she had a talent for it, claiming that "People who went from Minnie Smith’s small school to the Okanagan College or to some university were always a great credit to their teacher.”

Smith also became a celebrated feminist writer.

By 1911, she had moved to Lilloet and continued to teach, while writing her novel, Is it Just?

"Published in 1911, the novel is set in the Okanagan fruit growing industry and tells the tragic story of Mary Pierce, who, through the actions of her selfish and lazy husband, loses her land, her social standing, and ultimately her life," the museum said.

According to Indigo Books, Is It Just? is a "harsh critique of the injustices perpetuated by male-dominated society and law", in which "the conventions of the domestic novel - episodic presentation, stock characters, contrived plots, and romantic conclusions - illustrate the superiority of female values and argue for expanded social, political, and legal rights for women."

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shares photos and information from their archives every week for Throwback Thursday on their social media, which can be found online here.