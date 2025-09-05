'Finish it': Summerland hosting Terry Fox Run to build towards a world without cancer

Photo: Contributed Join in the Terry Fox Run on Sunday, Sept. 14

The Summerland community is once again hosting the annual Terry Fox Run, and is hoping to see a big turnout for the 45th annual event.

This year’s campaign revolves around the two words, “Finish It”, which the Summerland Terry Fox Organizational Committee said focuses on Terry's words and "his fierce belief that anything is possible if you try - it is up to us now to finish his fight against cancer."

Online registration for the run is open and in-person registration is also available on race day.

Registration will begin at 10 a.m., and the run itself will start at 11 a.m.

There are three different races, offering one km, three km, or five km routes, that can be completed through walking, running, or biking. Dogs on leash are also welcome!

The run will begin and finish at the Summerland Aquatic Centre, and refreshments will be available afterwords.

Anyone wishing to register or donate can head online here.

For more information and updates, head to the Summerland Terry Fox Organizational Committee's social media pages, @terryfox.summerland on Instagram and Terry Fox Summerland on Facebook.