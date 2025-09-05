Summerland winery encouraging sports cars and classic cars to visit on Saturday to make a kids birthday special

Photo: Observatory Wines Come by Observatory Wines between 1-5pm this Saturday with your cool cars

If you've got a sports car or a classic car to show off, a Summerland winery is hoping you'll spin by to make the owner's son's birthday extra special this year.

Observatory Wines posted asking drivers help make their four year old's birthday the best yet.

"You’re welcome to a free wine tasting. My kid absolutely loves cars,"

Cars are asked to please come by the winery, located at 21606 Bridgeman Road, between 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday.