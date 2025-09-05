Summerland Fall Fair returns next Saturday

Photo: Contributed Summerland Fall Fair ready to roll again in 2025

A community event thats been around since 1909 returns to Summerland next weekend, celebrating the agricultural heritage of the area.

The Summerland Fall Fair features a variety of activities, including displays, entertainment, and workshops. Activities Include:

Displays of fruit, vegetables, baking, and preserving

Pioneer workshops

Live Music

Entertainment for the whole family

Food trucks

Petting zoo

Chef demonstrations

Zucchini Bob Sled Racing

And More!

The full day of entertainment runs on. Saturday, Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Museum and Arts Centre Park, Ryga Centre, Wharton Street., and Summerland Library along Main Street.