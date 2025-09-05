279491
Summerland Fall Fair returns next Saturday

Annual fall fair almost here

A community event thats been around since 1909 returns to Summerland next weekend, celebrating the agricultural heritage of the area.

The Summerland Fall Fair features a variety of activities, including displays, entertainment, and workshops. Activities Include:

  • Displays of fruit, vegetables, baking, and preserving
  • Pioneer workshops
  • Live Music
  • Entertainment for the whole family
  • Food trucks
  • Petting zoo
  • Chef demonstrations
  • Zucchini Bob Sled Racing
  • And More!

The full day of entertainment runs on. Saturday, Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Museum and Arts Centre Park, Ryga Centre, Wharton Street., and Summerland Library along Main Street.

