Summerland Fall Fair returns next Saturday

Summerland Fall Fair ready to roll again in 2025
A community event thats been around since 1909 returns to Summerland next weekend, celebrating the agricultural heritage of the area.
The Summerland Fall Fair features a variety of activities, including displays, entertainment, and workshops. Activities Include:
- Displays of fruit, vegetables, baking, and preserving
- Pioneer workshops
- Live Music
- Entertainment for the whole family
- Food trucks
- Petting zoo
- Chef demonstrations
- Zucchini Bob Sled Racing
- And More!
The full day of entertainment runs on. Saturday, Sept. 13 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Museum and Arts Centre Park, Ryga Centre, Wharton Street., and Summerland Library along Main Street.