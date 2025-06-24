Summerland man's book on his work with film props added to Oscars Academy Library

Photo: Dean Goodine Dean Goodine with his book, They Don't Pay Me To Say No, My Life in Film and Television Props

Dean Goodine never imagined his book would land in a library, let alone the Academy of Motion Pictures' own collection.

The Summerland local wrote his book in 2020-21, wanting to share details about his four-decade-long career working in film and television.

Goodine worked throughout Alberta and British Columbia from 1986 to 2019 as a prop master.

The book, "They Don't Pay Me To Say No, My Life in Film and Television Props," was self-published in 2022.

"It's about working on movies like Unforgiven, Open Range and Legends of the Fall, along with television, I've worked on Stargate and A Series of Unfortunate Events," Goodine said.

"It's a book of basic short stories from the set — all my firsthand experience. It's written in a Stuart McLean-Joel Bryson kind of light way, so it's very accessible to everybody who reads it, so you don't have to work in film to enjoy it."

Goodine said he hoped the book would help younger generations of filmmakers understand the history of working in film before CGI and what it takes to become a successful department head.

"If you watch a film, 99 per cent of the things that an actor handles are from props," he said.

"We do everything from food to weapons to books and magazines. Anything they interact with, we are in charge of."

The Okanagan Library System first added five copies of his book in 2022, and it has also been added to UBCO's library collection.

On the third anniversary of the book's release this May, Goodine said he decided to check an online database to see which libraries may have added the book.

"I knew it had been in UBCO, and it's in the Okanagan libraries, and it's in Los Angeles, Calgary and in Vancouver. And I saw the Margaret Herrick Library, which is the Academy's library, and I thought, 'Is this a joke?'

"I have to admit, it was a pretty emotional moment for me."

The Margaret Herrick Library is described by the Academy as "one of the world's preeminent research facilities dedicated to preserving the art form and industry of motion pictures."

Being self-published, Goodine wondered how it ended up there.

"It turns out it's a bit of a unicorn. It's not usual for a self-published book, especially a person with no agent, to have a book end up in the Academy's library. So somebody along the way must have thought, 'Here's a book by a prop master about a department we know very little about,'" he said.

When Goodine was first trying to get his book into circulation, he said he got some rejections, with people stating they didn't know who would read it.

"To go from hoping that maybe three or four good friends would read it, to having it in the — what I call it, the mecca of film libraries in the world — where it is going to be forever, it's a legacy, and it's really an honour."

"They Don't Pay Me To Say No, My Life in Film and Television Props" can also be found on Amazon, here.