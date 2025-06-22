Summerland rescue looking for home for cat that was saved from junkyard environment

Casey Richardson

A sweet cat that was rescued from a junkyard environment is looking for his forever home after being in the care of the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland.

Muffler is believed to be between eight and 10 years old. He is described as being super sweet, and he really warms up to new people

"He hasn't had much luck for being chosen, as I think it's part of the Black Cat syndrome," Critteraid Animal Sanctuary President Lori Huot-Stewart said.

"He is so ready to go to a home."

While Muffler was a completely outdoor cat, he now prefers to be an indoors only.

If you're interested in meeting Muffler, send Critteraid an email at [email protected] to arrange your appointment.