District of Summerland asking for voluntary water reductions with early drought conditions

District of Summerland asks for voluntary water cutbacks

With growing drought conditions and early pressure on the local water supply, the District of Summerland is asking residential property owners to voluntarily cut back their water use.

"Our region is now at Level 2 drought status per the BC Drought Portal, with nearby watersheds—such as the Similkameen—already at Level 3," the district shared in a news release.

"While restrictions are not mandated at this stage, we are urging all residential property owners to act now by voluntarily following Stage 2 Watering Restrictions, which include reduced outdoor watering hours and limiting non-essential water use."

The area saw low snowpack, minimal rainfall, and early draw from the reservoirs.

By implementing these measures, the district said it will "help preserve stored water and delay the need for stricter, mandatory restrictions."

Residents can cut back by:

Sprinkler use for trees, shrubs, and lawns is allowed only before 9 a.m. or after 6 p.m. on Sundays and Thursdays (even-numbered addresses) OR Saturdays and Tuesdays (odd-numbered addresses).

Micro-irrigation, drip irrigation, or a hose with a shut-off nozzle may be used to water trees, shrubs, or vegetables on any day, at any time.

Avoid watering driveways or hard surfaces.

"Again, these measures are only voluntary currently, and no enforcement of measures is being undertaken."

The district said they hope this will ease the strain on the water system.

"And while a rainy day here or there might be refreshing, it’s not enough to replenish our reservoirs high in the headwaters behind the community. What is needed now is increased stewardship and a shared commitment to conserving water."

For more details on water restrictions and tips on conserving water, click here.