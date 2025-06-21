Summerland council downsizing Animal Control Services to save some cash

Photo: Pexels Summerland will see fewer patrols from Animal Control in 2026

Summerland council voted to lessen Animal Control Services in the community on Tuesday in favour of reducing costs for residents.

Back in March, council asked staff for a report back on options for the service, including bringing it in-house, reducing or eliminating it entirely.

Five choices were presented to council, but the district agreed that option five would provide the most savings while keeping services needed by negotiating a new contract with the current animal control contractor.

The agreement is estimated to have a net savings to Summerland taxpayers of $30,000, which will keep current dog licence fees constant into 2026.

"This option maintains all liability of the provision of an animal control service with a third party contractor, who’s staff specializes in animal control enforcement, and also reduces risk of any cost overruns on an annual basis if there are severe dog attacks that result in large veterinary expenses, or extended court proceedings do have a dog euthanized by a judge or deemed a Dangerous Dog," staff said.

"As well, the current active animal control patrols are seen by staff as not providing tremendous value, given higher priority active enforcement concerns – homelessness, parking, etc."

The contract will include the same operational hours as the current contract with qualified animal control officers, with no charge for call-outs during regular hours and veterinary costs included.

Staff will negotiate the contract for 2026.