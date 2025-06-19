Summerland council green lights local disc golf course by approving site-specific zoning

Photo: Penticton Disc Golf Club Site area proposal for the Summerland Disc Golf Course

Numerous people showed up to Summerland's Tuesday evening council meeting to speak in support of establishing a championship disc golf course in the area commonly known as the Lower Trappers.

The Penticton Disc Golf Club has been working to build a 36-hole layout, designed to avoid areas already used by highway vehicle users and not disturb other users of the property.

The trails are consistently used by dirt bikers, mountain bikers, horseback riders and hikers.

Council previously approved to draft a site-specific zoning amendment to allow the disc golf course as a permitted use on a portion of 17400 Highway 40.

The property, owned by the district, is 123 acres, with 77 acres designated for the course. The first phase comprises 18 holes on approximately 47 acres, while the second phase features another 18 holes on approximately 30 acres.

The project includes 49 parking stalls, baskets, cement pads, signage, and a kiosk. There are also intended parking improvements with graded areas.

The Penticton Disc Golf Club also held an information session in early June for the course.

During the public comment period, the president of the Kinsman Club of Summerland spoke to express their support for the project.

"We've always been great proponents of recreational activities, parks and the rest of it. So we have put our fundraising efforts behind this, this golf course, with a substantial financial contribution and labour support as well," he said.

Many voices inside and outside of Summerland spoke to support the project as well, emphasizing how the sport was approachable and enjoyable.

The free-to-play, publicly accessible disc golf course will be installed and maintained by the Penticton Disc Golf Club.

Couns. Erin Trainer, Janet Peake and Doug Patan spoke in favour of adopting the Community Plan and Zoning Bylaw Amendment for the course to move ahead.

"I think the opportunity to have this kind of recreation amenity within Summerland is a wonderful thing. I think it'll be good for tourism and great for the sport and fun to get out there," Peake said.

"I think Summerland is very lucky to have you come to our community and to organize this and to provide this opportunity for both your group and new people to learn," Trainer added.

"I love that there's going to be opportunities for events, and it gets more people outside enjoying that area."

The amendments were approved unanimously by council.