District of Summerland approves funds to help restore community baseball field

Photo: Contributed Summerland Minor Baseball Association appeared before council to discuss matching grant funding and their field renaming request on Tuesday.

Summerland council approved steps to financially support the restoration of a local baseball field on Tuesday, a movement spearheaded by a local family.

Husband and wife fundraising team Jeff and Melissa Taylor are working on breathing back life into Living Memorial Park in honour of their son, who died last summer at age 16.

In May, the Summerland Minor Baseball Association found out the Toronto Blue Jays Field Of Dreams grant officially awarded them $185,000.

To honour their middle son, the parents are looking to rename "Field 2" to Field 96, named after Hendriks' jersey number, but otherwise keep the name Living Memorial Park.

Their fundraiser, which has a goal of $750,000, would go towards completely renovating the field and surrounding area, including adding new lighting, grandstands, batting cages, redoing the field, adding new fencing, and new bases and upgrading the bathrooms which have fallen into disrepair.

The Toronto Blue Jays Field Of Dreams grant provides funding to design, refurbish and build local baseball diamonds in communities across the country.

To date, SMBA has raised more than $80,000 through a GoFundMe and has plans in place for a variety of fundraising efforts that will continue locally, and on the coast, as they move into spring.

In February, Summerland council agreed that they could find up to $250K to support the project, depending on what the grant provides and match it.

At Tuesday afternoon's council meeting, Melissa presented their request to rename Field 2 at Living Memorial Park to Field 96.

"When I first came to see you last October, I could hardly see my way out of grief, we were somehow putting together an application to the Jays, providing my family with hope that we could create something meaningful from an unspeakable tragedy," she said.

"Field 96 was also framed as a project that was intended to show the youth of Summerland that they are valued, loved and invested in."

Since starting their project, Melissa said she's seen kids get excited about having a brand new field to play on and one worth hosting competitions.

She's heard one young man talk about his excitement in one day having kids and getting to see them play on the field.

"In that moment, I really knew how much Field 96 had evolved from a seed of tragedy into a story of hope, that it had moved from a grieving family's idea into a community wide vision filled up with a collection of individual hopes and dreams," Melissa added.

"When Living Memorial Park was established in 1947, it began with the seed of loss, which was turned into a beautiful set of fields for the community to create memories and play ball."

These fields were built once soldiers came back from the Second World War in the mid-40s, and was donated to the city post-World War II, stands as a tribute to the young men and women who fought.

As time has gone on, the fields have fallen into a bit of a state of disrepair, which the family looks to change.

"The Field 96 project is not an In Memoriam, it is a movement that has captured the minds and hearts of Summerlanders."

A recent show of that community support was seen in the 50/50 fundraiser held by the Rotary Club of Summerland.

In what the rotary called a "remarkable gesture of community spirit," winner Dianne Egyed and her family donated the 50/50 winnings of $6,920 back to The Field 96 Project.

In addition, the chamber donated $5,317.46, representing the net proceeds from the fundraiser — bringing the campaign’s total contribution to over $12,000.

For their own promised contribution, council approved for $100,000 be allocated from the Electrical Capital Reserve and $85,000 be allocated by removing the Natural Areas Management Strategy ($60,000) and the Urban Forest Strategy ($75,000) projects from the Financial Plan to match grant funding received by the Summerland Baseball Association.

The remaining balance from the above savings will be utilized to purchase and install a mobi-mat at Rotary Beach.

Council also approved entering into a license of occupation agreement with SMBA for the duration of construction.

The two areas of the motion that need more input for approval involved the field included Jays Care Foundation signage that will be placed at the ball diamond/field and the renaming of Field 2.

Mayor Doug Holmes said he was "a little leery of the permanent sign."

"If there's going to be a permanent sign recognizing the Jays Foundation's contribution, we also have to have a permanent sign up there recognizing the original people who created that park and that the veterans who came back," he said.

Holmes added that the district should look at working with the legion and have some of the history of park.

The rest of council agreed that an interpretive sign should be included along with a sign of recognition for the Blue Jays contribution.

Council agreed that the legion would also need to be consulted on the renaming of the field.

Staff was directed to obtain the consent of the Royal Canadian Legion Summerland Branch on the renaming of "Field 2" at Living Memorial Park to "Field 96" and the signage for the park, and will report back with any further budget implications.