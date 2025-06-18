District of Summerland hosting open house for hotel operators to discuss destination tax

Photo: File photo District of Summerland hosting an open house for hotel destination tax on Wednesday night

Hotel operators and tourism industry stakeholders are invited to discuss the District of Summerland's consideration to implement a hotel tax.

Summerland council previously approved asking the province to impose a three per cent tax on hotel, motel and short-term rental businesses in the district.

The addition is expected to generate as much as $180,000 per year that will go right back towards promoting the community as a tourism hot spot.

The Municipal and Regional District Tax, which is more commonly known as a hotel tax, has been a council priority since 2022.

Other towns, such as Osoyoos, Tofino and Nelson, have been implementing a hotel tax to promote tourism for more than a decade.

The district said they are working with Destination Summerland on the tax, who would be the primary recipient of the funds.

The public open house takes place at the George Ryga Arts & Culture Centre from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 18.

The event is a drop-in format with a presentation at 6 p.m.