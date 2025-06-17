Summerland winery awarded White Wine of the Year for their Chardonnay at the All Canadian Wine Championships

Photo: Solvero Wines The 2022 Solvero Chardonnay has been awarded Double Gold (Chardonnay over $35) and White Wine of the Year

A Summerland winery is celebrating accolades from this year's All Canadian Wine Championships

Solvero Wines announced on Friday that their 2022 Solvero Chardonnay has been awarded Double Gold (Chardonnay over $35) and White Wine of the Year at the event.

"We’re really proud of this vintage," Winemaker Alison Moyes said in the news release.

"It’s a true reflection of our Garnet Valley vineyards and unique Summerland terroir. And it's encouraging to see what these vines can produce in a good season. We are looking forward to see what future vintages bring!"

Part of their craft comes from Solvero’s Garnet Valley estate vineyard, which sits at 600 meters in elevation and is one of the highest in British Columbia.

In total, just 300 cases of this wine were produced and limited remaining quantities are reserved for wine club members.

The winery said the next release — the 2024 Chardonnay — will be released in spring 2026.