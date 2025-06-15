Summerland's Critteraid Animal Sanctuary looking for more foster homes

Casey Richardson

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland is in need of people to open up their homes and become fosters.

Lori Huot-Stewart, president of Critteraid, said the sanctuary has capacity issues and they are looking to improve by adding more volunteers.

"We can provide more animals with temporary, safe and loving accommodations while they're awaiting adoption," she said.

"We have a variety of young and old guests that would be great candidates for a foster home, and they would certainly welcome the chance to once again be introduced to what real world living is all about."

Fosters for kittens and puppies are definitely a specialty foster, Huot-Stewart said, since they play a crucial role in ensuring that they grow up confident, well behaved and socialized.

"Fostering a mama and baby, it is rewarding, and it does take and make a significant difference in the lives of the animals," she added.

"We have a need for these homes."

If you are interested in knowing more, email [email protected] attention Foster Program