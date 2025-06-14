New York-based clinical herbalist hosting workshop in Summerland next month

Photo: Contributed 7Song, an Upstate New York-based clinical herbalist and teacher, will be offering workshops in Summerland

A clinical herbalist and teacher will be offering workshops in Summerland next month for people interested in studying plants, human health, and herbal medicine.

7Song is a botanist, photographer, and naturalist from Ithaca, New York. He is also the founder, director and main teacher at the Northeast School of Botanical Medicine, which he started in 1994.

Join 7Song during a 90-minute morning herb walk in the Summerland area, followed by an afternoon lecture at the Summerland Regional Library on Herbal Protocols for Stress and Anxiety on Sunday, July 6.

This will be 7Song’s first visit to BC since the 1980s.

Tickets for the workshops are $30 for the lecture or plant walk and $50 for both. The plant walk is limited to 25 people, and the lecture to 50 participants.

Organizers said no one will be turned away due to a lack of funds.

For tickets and information, reach out to Sarah Willard at 672-204-1330 or [email protected]