District of Summerland reports progress with $8.5M Wharton Street revitalization project

Photo: Casey Richardson Wharton Street Infrastructure Renewal Project continues in downtown Summerland

Infrastructure upgrades are underway in downtown Summerland as part of the $8.5M Wharton Street Revitalization Project.

The District of Summerland shared a progress report on Friday, noting that "crews have installed new stormwater pipes along Henry Avenue and have begun excavation at the intersection of Wharton Street and Henry Avenue to install a new stormwater pipe and drain."

Construction is scheduled to continue through November 2025.

"On Wharton Street, structural soil is being placed and electrical upgrades are underway. This involves installing new electrical boxes, foundations for new light posts and underground electrical conduits," the district added.

"These are all important steps towards new landscaping and lighting features."

Upgrades will be done to aging infrastructure above and below ground, with improvements to water, sewer, stormwater, and electrical systems.

Roadway and pedestrian infrastructure will also get redone, along with reconfiguring parking and traffic flow for better downtown functionality.

The construction in and around Memorial Park cuts off part of the roadway.

"We know that this work brings extra noise and dust, and we appreciate your patience as construction progresses."

The project hasn't been without its controversies, with one Summerland resident who has a contentious relationship with the local council, bringing the funding plan for two downtown infrastructure projects to the courts.

Last year, council approved borrowing $5 million from the provincial government to help finance upgrades to Wharton Street and Victoria Road, with the total project cost estimated at $12 million.

The district went through the Alternative Approval Process (AAP), for long-term borrowing for the Victoria Road South upgrade and the Wharton Street upgrade.

Through the AAP, if 10 per cent or more of the total number of eligible electors sign and submit response forms, then a municipality cannot proceed without first holding a referendum.

Neither project's AAP passed the threshold to trigger a referendum. Feedback on the Victoria Road project saw only a total of 768 eligible elector responses, while Wharton Street saw 929 eligible elector responses.

With Belser filing for a judicial review, the long-term borrowing is delayed, and council has opted to use reserve funds to keep the projects on track.

On Thursday, Besler and the district's lawyers were scheduled in civil court. The decision from the review will be made public soon.

For more information on the project, visit whartonstreet.ca