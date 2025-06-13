Summerland Museum hooks up fully functional telegraph machine to communicate with other museums in BC and Alberta

Casey Richardson

The Summerland Museum now has a fully functional telegraph machine in its station exhibit, ready to send dots and dashes around BC and Alberta.

Museum Administrator Hannah Irvine said they've had the telegraph in place for a while in their West Summerland train exhibit, but it is now connected to the Alberta MTC Line Project to send and receive Morse Code messages.

"Visitors can now get involved and actually get hands-on and have a go at Morse code," she said.

Getting it up and running was thanks to the hard work of a few volunteers, the key player being Timothy Taylor.

"Tim is a telegraph expert enthusiast. He also volunteers at Heritage Park in Calgary and is part of the Morse code telegraph club," Irvine added.

The museum is one of only seven that are fully connected, but there are around another 30 museums interested in getting involved.

The connected museums send messages to one another at any time.

The local museum's telegraph is connected to a computer screen, which translates the dots and dashes into English.

"I think even the Morse code telegraph club would admit it's really hard to learn, but it's lots of fun and lots of fun to practice," Irvine said with a chuckle.

"Sometimes we will be working in the office and we'll hear the machine start tapping at us, and that's other museums across BC and Alberta contacting us. But as we're not experts, the computer does the work for us and translates it, and all those little dots and dashes become words."

The telegraph machine has a sending key set up to tap to create the dots and dashes, alongside a code sheet of what all the letters and numbers correspond to.

The museum said the best time to hear the telegraph is between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturdays, as Heritage Park in Calgary regularly stages Morse Code sessions at this time.

"Usually, you go to a museum and you're told, 'Don't touch anything.' Well, here you can."

Those interested in trying their hand at sending a message are asked to please ask museum staff, who will be happy to help you with the equipment.

Or come out this Saturday, June 14, for a drop-in Morse Code Workshop with Taylor from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

"We're also going to have a Morse code craft as well, so people can make little bracelets with hidden messages in Morse code in them to take home with them as well," Irvine said.

The S.S. Sicmouse and the Kettle Valley Railway have just connected to the Alberta MTC Line Project and will be joining in future message sending.

The Summerland Museum is currently open from Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.