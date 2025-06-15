Summerland museum shares a snapshot from 1936 for Father's Day

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society 1936 photograph captures John Malcolm McDougald and his son, Jack, camping near Trapp Lake, Merritt.

In celebration of Father's Day, the Summerland Museum & Archives Society went back to 1936 to share a photograph of a local father and son.

John Malcolm McDougald, born on November 16, 1885, and his son, Jack, born in 1922, are seen camping near Trapp Lake, Merritt.

"John sits behind, while Jack reclines in front, both look to be enjoying time together in the outdoors. It’s a quiet snapshot, showing that some of the most treasured moments aren’t grand gestures, but easy time spent together," they said in their post.

Both father and son would serve in the military, with John serving in World War I before returning home to Summerland to build a life with his wife, Margaret McDougald (née Marr).

John served in World War II before working at the Summerland Experimental Research Station, where the museum said records show he contributed to advancements in agricultural research.

"This Father’s Day, we recognize all the fathers, grandfathers, and father figures who provide love, wisdom, and support, not just through words but through their presence and dedication."

