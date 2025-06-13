Summerland company acknowledges mistake after fine from WorkSafeBC

Photo: Pixabay stock image Summerland company was hit with a fine from WorkSafeBC recently for construction near overhead wires

A Summerland company was fined $5.8K for high-risk violations to do with working in proximity to the overhead high-voltage power lines without the proper safeguards.

According to a WorkSafeBC post-inspection report, Matt and Karen Properties Ltd. had begun duplex construction located at 11610 Victoria Road South.

On Feb. 19, 2025, inspectors saw the workers installing siding at the site near high voltage electrical power lines.

Workers were unable to provide a crucial document used to provide assurance in writing that proper safeguards are in place and unable to confirm the voltage of the lines.

"The firm failed to ensure that, before starting work close to high-voltage electrical equipment, workers were informed of the location and voltage of the equipment and of the work procedures to be followed," said WorkSafeBC on its website.

The utility owner was also confirmed to inspectors that they had no issued a document for work beyond the demolition of the home previously located on the property.

A stop work order was issued for all work near the lines.

Inspectors returned on May 14, 2025 to find that action was still needed to meet compliance. The WorkSafeBC order has landed Matt and Karen Properties with a fine for $5,835.

Company Owner Matt Briscoe said in a statement to Castanet regarding the fine that unfortunately, he was given "incorrect information regarding what was required to work in this area."

"This relates to overhead wires that are currently located beside a new duplex we are building," he added. "I do accept responsibility for this error as I should have followed up to confirm."

"We have built many homes in Summerland and have never had any issues prior to this. We at M and K Properties take work place safety very seriously and strive to ensure that all on site workers have a safe environment in which to operate."

Heading forward, Briscoe said they are working with Summerland utilities to have the wires removed so that they continue construction.