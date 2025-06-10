Stowaway porcupine flown home from Summerland to Northern B.C. thanks to community efforts

Photo: Contributed Mackenzie the porcupine in back home after a journey on plane crash salvage

Thanks to generous donations from 45 private donors, a stowaway porcupine that ended up in Summerland is home again.

The porcupine, named Mackenzie by the Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society, was discovered by the crew of a wreck recovery company that had hauled the remains of a plane crash in Northern B.C. to Kelowna.

Crews called in the Wildlife Rehabilitation Society for help, and the traveller was transported to its facility in Summerland.

Eva Hartmann, society founder, said that Mackenzie did not have any injuries and needed to get back home, since porcupines have territories that are their home range.

Luckily, a local pilot stepped up and was willing to fly the porcupine back to where it was found. What he needed was support from the community since the approximate cost of fuel is $1,100.

In just a few days, the public stepped up.

"What an incredible week for her and how fortunate we are to receive the support of our community that has come together to fly her back to Northern BC," the Wildlife Rehabilitation Society said in a social media update.

"From the pilot Jayson to the 45 private donors that have sent fuel money for her return flight, and the Conservation Officer Herb. We brought her to the Penticton airport, but Herb picked her up from the airport on the other side and released her far away from planes, people and roads, in a suitable wooded habitat by the community of Mackenzie."

"Much gratitude goes to all that helped her back home, with a full stomach and the big majority of her quills still intact."

Any funds that were collected by the society over the needed amount will be used by the charitable society for the other 50-plus animals currently in their care, or any future rescues.

To learn more about the Interior Wildlife Rehabilitation Society’s work, go to their YouTube channel or their website.