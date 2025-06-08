Summerland rescue hosting adoption open house next weekend with all sorts of cats and kittens

Casey Richardson

Come on out to Summerland next weekend to meet all the adoptable cats at the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary.

Lori Huot-Stewart, president of Critteraid, said they have so many cats looking for homes right now.

"We have beautiful older cats. We have young, beautiful ones, all colors, shapes and sizes, and we definitely have those cuddly ones, but we definitely also have those adorable, shy ones that, for some reason, have been overlooked, and it might just be that perfect person to help them become their very best self," she said.

The event takes place on June 14, from noon to 6 p.m. and pre-registration is required.

To attend, RSVP by sending an email [email protected] to let the sanctuary know you will be attending, and they will send the address and further details.