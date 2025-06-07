Annual Summerland Action Festival full of family fun and games

Summerland’s Action Fest has the local community buzzing, taking over Memorial Park and nearby baseball diamonds.

Now in its 42nd year, the three day event is chalked full of activities.

The festival kicked off on Friday when all park vendors, a 19-plus beverage garden and a kids zone opened, followed by the first pitch of a weekend-long slo-pitch tournament.

Saturday was host to more slo-pitch, the Giant's Head Run, and along with live music, kids activities and the Okanagan Valley Championships arm wrestling contest all going on in Memorial Park.

The evening will include plenty of live music and a dance, to be capped off by fireworks at 10 p.m.

Then on Sunday, the fun starts up again in the parks, followed by the slo-pitch awards, Summerland Sportsman’s Kid’s Fishing Derby at Agur Lake and the Action Fest prize draw.

