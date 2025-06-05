Summerland resident captures northern lights time lapse across Okanagan skies

Contributed Monica Dooley Mason

Northern lights were visible at the start of week over B.C., and one Summerland resident captured a stunning video of their dance across the skies.

Monica Dooley Mason shared a time lapse of the aurora borealis captured Monday between 1:30 a.m. to 3 a.m.

"I was asleep but set up the GoPro overnight and was delighted to see the results the next morning," she said.

"The GoPro was on night lapse setting with linear view."

To see the next Northern lights, check out forecasts on NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center website or an aurora forecasting app.

Recommendations for aurora-watching include watching in a quiet, dark area away from city lights. Make sure to check the weather forecast, since clouds can cover up the spectacle entirely.

Cameras can also reveal hints of the aurora that aren’t visible to the naked eye.