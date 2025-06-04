Penticton Disc Golf Club hosting information session for new course proposal in Summerland

Photo: Pixabay stock image Penticton Disc Golf Club will be hosting an information session on the proposed disc golf course at Lower Trappers in Summerland.

The next steps in establishing a championship disc golf course in the area commonly known as the Lower Trappers have started, with an information session in Summerland this weekend.

The Penticton Disc Golf Club will be hosting the session on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot at Lower Trappers.

"We encourage our club members to drop by and support the club, and get a sneak peek at the proposed course," the club said in their post.

"We will also need as many members as possible to attend the Public Hearing on June 17 at 6 p.m. in Summerland. More info will be posted on this soon."

The club said their proposed course has been designed to avoid areas already used by highway vehicle users and not disturb other users of the property.

The trails are consistently used by dirt bikers, mountain bikers, horseback riding and hikers.

Council previously approved to draft a site-specific zoning amendment to allow the disc golf course as a permitted use on a portion of 17400 Highway 40.