District of Summerland receiving multiple reports of power outages due to wind storm

Photo: J Arnason Large tree uprooted in Summerland yard on Saturday afternoon

The District of Summerland said they are receiving reports of multiple power outages on Saturday afternoon, due to high winds from the weather system that came through town.

"District electrical crews are responding at this time, and any updates will be provided through Facebook or Voyent Alert," their post reads.

Residents can sign up for Voyent Alert online here.

One Castanet reader shared a photo of a large tree uprooted in their yard in Summerland, damaged by the 60km/hr winds.