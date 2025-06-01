Summerland rescue looking for home for sweet, snuggly black cat

Casey Richardson

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland has an adult black cat who is ready to purr by your side and offer up snuggles.

Lori Huot-Stewart, president of Critteraid, said 10 year old Leena is in perfect health.

"We have never figured out the reason that black cats are sometimes overlooked," she said.

"So I kind of think they know that they have to be extra, extra special to stand out and shine. Leena is one of those ladies that really wants someone to just love her."

The sweet lady is looking for a new family that can offer up cuddles and doesn't mind her watching you work.

"[Just] takes an instant to engage that purring engine as she shares her appreciation fully and willingly," Huot-Stewart added.

If you're interested in meeting Leena, send Critteraid an email at [email protected]