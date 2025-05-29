Summerland council anxious to see rockslide site work finished to get Highway 97 completely back open

Photo: Ministry of Transportation and Transit File photo of the slide site along Highway 97 north of Summerland

Summerland council is wondering if Highway 97 north of town will ever go back to being a four-lane highway, after months of seeing no work being done on the slide site.

The major Okanagan highway has been subject to frequent traffic disruptions after a rockslide fell onto the road in August 2023.

The Ministry of Transportation and Transit (MOTT) completed their temporary stabilization work at the end of November 2024 between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake.

The construction site was shut down for the winter months and the road has remained at two lanes.

In April, the ministry told Castanet the province will be tendering a project in the upcoming months to complete long-term repairs at the site.

"Once tendered, the Ministry of Transportation and Transit will have more information on the estimated completion date," they said in a statement at the time.

Highway 97 remains open to two lanes of traffic, and the ministry is continuing to monitor the site to ensure safety. Construction zone speed is still in effect through the area.

"The ministry appreciates the public's patience as solutions continue to develop for this complex site."

A date on when the highway would be back in full operation at four lanes has never been issued.

In discussing what meetings Summerland council wants to arrange at the upcoming Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM) program, speaking with MOTT was top of mind.

"It looks like we are permanently going to be one direction each way. There's half a mountain behind those stacked up cement barricades," Coun. Adrienne Betts said.

"I think I would like to hear from the province, what's the plan? Or is this just going to be a one lane highway each direction now? Have we just given that up?"

Council agreed it would be ideal to bring in other communities to the conversation, like Peachland, Princeton and Penticton.

Mayor Doug Holmes said they need to look at upgrading the Princeton Summerland Road or a secondary route for Summerland and Peachland connection.

In January, the closure of the Bennett Bridge between West Kelowna and Kelowna had many people on route to Kelowna from the South Okanagan taking to un-maintained back routes like the Forest Service Road 201 east of Okanagan Lake.

That left many people stranded in winter conditions, requiring the help of search and rescue authorities.

The BC Ministry of Forests said at the time that their maintenance of Forest Service 201 remains as a resource road, not as part of the provincial highway system.

Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield stated back in January that he wanted "concrete provincial commitment to upgrade and maintain the 201 to a standard that ensures safe, year-round travel."

City representatives have allegedly "repeatedly" raised the issue at Southern Interior Local Government Association and Union of BC Municipalities meetings.

Castanet requested an update on the project work on Wednesday, which the ministry said long-term repairs at the site has gone to tender, with that work getting underway this year upon a successful contract being awarded.