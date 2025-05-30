Summerland Fire Department looking to use grant to build a new community wildfire resilience program

Photo: District of Summerland File Photo Summerland Fire Department working on wildfire mitigation

Summerland council gave a green light to pitch for a $600K grant application to the upcoming Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM) program, hoping to help their fire department build a new community wildfire resilience program.

The district is looking to "complete proactive wildfire prevention and mitigation work, undertake local FireSmarting in the community, and training for firefighters."

The project would take place on lands near Summerland’s northwestern boundary to reduce local wildfire risks.

Fire Chief Rob Robinson said they wildfire mitigation work will focus on handling 39.3 hectares of municipal property above the Ninth Street.

Coun. Adrienne Betts asked whether more specific FireSmart activities and events in wild land interface neighbourhoods could be included.

Robinson said they do involve neighbourhoods and hire on coordinators to do that work with each plan focusing on an area.

"We did the five hectares, or seven hectares, up towards deer ridge. Two years ago, we did Canyon View area, and then a number of years ago, we've done deer ridge, and then also Giants Head Mountain."

Council unanimously voted to pursue the grant.