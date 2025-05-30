Summerland RCMP downtrending crime numbers 'quite remarkable,' says councillor

Photo: File photo Summerland RCMP report good downtrend in crime for first quarter fo 2025

Summerland continues to see a downward trend in crime statistics, with the first quarter showing drops in most areas and even reaching five-year lows.

Cpl. Sean Hall with Summerland RCMP spoke to council this week, highlighting the local force has done in achieving the number.

Calls for service were down 29 per cent and there is an 88 per cent reduction in violent crime from the same quarter in 2024.

One area that saw a noticeable increase was theft from businesses, up to five calls compared to one.

"With respect to this, I can qualify these five B&Es as one individual jumping the fence at the landfill and trying to harvest or steal used car batteries," Hall said.

These thefts were done at the landfill on Bathville Road.

"That individual has been identified, and we are dealing with that as we speak."

Summerland's top ten calls for service tend to be not criminal in nature, with check well-being and traffic incidences being the top two.

Coun. Janet Peake asked whether the RCMP has been receiving many reports on on fraudulent scam calls recently, as she's heard from local residents of an uptick.

Hall said while they have been getting reports, they don't see an increase in this quarter for fraudulent calls.

"I think we've seen a bit of a reduction, because we've been doing a lot of public education on it. We've had our director of community policing come up, and I think she's done about two or three info sessions with group homes and open to the public," he added.

Coun. Richard Barkwill commented that some of the decreases seem "quite remarkable," and asked whether there was any difference in reporting criteria or further explanation on the drop.

"Reporting criteria remains the same," Hall said. "My members, have been doing a lot of enforcement with respect to repeat offenders, and conducting wellness checks on members who are victims of previous violence."

He added that with respect to intimate partner violence and having members help break the repeat and cyclical cycle of violence, getting them into transition homes and then enforcing the no contact conditions, eliminates repeat offences.

In regards to public facilities seeing acts of vandalism, Hall said it's due to a specific individual that that they've dealt with in the past, and will continue to deal with.

RCMP also continue to add enforcement along Highway 97 through Summerland, as they maintain an emphasis on highway and traffic safety.