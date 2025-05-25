Critteraid Charity Shoppe in Summerland in need of summer volunteers

Casey Richardson

The Critteraid Charity Shoppe in Summerland is seeking a couple more smiling faces to add to their cash register.

Lori Huot-Stewart, president of Critteraid, said the store is the animal rescue's main source of income, and also a a favourite spot for many visitors in town, including Freddie.

"Freddie who comes into the store. He is always looking behind that cash register to see who's there to make sure that you're having a great day," she added.

"We have an amazing and fun group of people at the store, which Freddie will definitely vouch for because the treats are great and the smiles are endless."

During the summer months, the store is in need of an extra cashier or two to help.

"If you are looking for something fun and rewarding to do for a couple hours a week, please email us," Huot-Stewart said.

"I am very happy to set up a tour for you to see how amazing this store really is. Maybe by chance, Freddie will be there too, but if not, we have so many little furry friends that come in to say, hello. It's just an extra added bonus."

If you are interested, email [email protected] attention, cashier.