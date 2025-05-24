District of Summerland prepping UBCM grant application for $600,000 for FireSmart initiatives

Photo: District of Summerland File Photo District of Summerland applying for $600,000 through the FireSmart Community Funding & Supports stream

Summerland council will be discussing on Tuesday whether to pitch a $600K grant application to the upcoming Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM) program.

The district is looking to "complete proactive wildfire prevention and mitigation work, undertake local FireSmarting in the community, and training for firefighters."

The project would take place on lands near Summerland’s northwestern boundary to reduce local wildfire risks.

Staff said if Summerland is successful in the grant application, there are no financial implications to the district, and a financial plan amendment will be required to incorporate the new funds into the plan.

The UBCM Community Resiliency Investment Program Grant Applications are due by the end of September, and eligible applicants may submit one application every two years.