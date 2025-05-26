Summerland's Maple Roch syrup sells big order to Gateway Casinos in BC

Photo: Contributed Summerland's Maple Roch syrup will supply Gateway Casinos this summer.

Maple Roch has secured its largest single order to date.

The Summerland maple syrup company has sold more than 4,000 bottles to Gateway Casinos & Entertainment. They are Canada-themed products, and they will be delivered to Gateway around Canada Day.

“We are thrilled about this opportunity,” Maple Roch sales manager Mirjana Komljenovic said in a press release. “This is our largest single order, and I just knew our team could fulfil it. Maple Roch is Canada’s best organic, single forest maple syrup, and this partnership has opened a world of opportunity for us.”

Maple Roch will send its maple syrup to 11 B.C. properties owned by Gateway, which has 31 locations across B.C., Alberta and Ontario.

“At Gateway, we are intentional with our partnerships. We choose Canadian products and local services whenever we can,” Gateway Casinos & Entertainment marketing director Kathryn Neal said. “Our Canada Day festivities celebrate our Canadian neighbours and beautiful country. Teaming up with Maple Roch felt like the most natural fit.”