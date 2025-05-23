Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre pool close to reopening

Photo: District of Summerland The Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre is dealing with a Boiler Blower Failure

The Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre will have its pool back up and running soon, after having to fix a boiler blower failure at the start of the month.

The District of Summerland's Park and Recreation department shared on Friday that the blower motor for the boiler has arrived and has been installed.

The mechanical failure caused the pool and hot tub to remain temporarily closed for repairs, as they were unable to maintain a proper temperature.

"The pool is now being reheated and treated," the district added in the post.

"Pending no further mechanical issues, we are aiming to have the pool re-opened on Sunday at noon (May 25) for regularly scheduled public swim and lane swim sessions (if the pool reaches required temperature)."

The plan is to welcome back all user groups and have lessons and classes restarted on Monday. The Fitness Room remains open as usual.

Summerland continues its work on trying to improve and refurbish the aging Aquatic & Fitness Centre, applying for a grant application last fall to the Green and Inclusive Communities Buildings Program.

Council has had to allocate spending of $350,000 to complete roof repairs on the centre this spring.

The existing Summerland Aquatic & Fitness Centre is at the end of its serviceable life, nearing 50 years.

Further steps regarding the centre will be to explore options for extending the life of the existing facility will continue.

Further updates can be found posted on the district's website here.